Yale University said that the views of a psychiatrist who lectured at the university's medical school in April were “antithetical to the values of the school,” The New York Times reported. Yale also restricted access to a video of the talk by Aruna Khilanani. In her talk, Khilanani said she had fantasies of shooting white people. She also said of white people, “There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.”