Greenup County, KY

US 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale 2021

By jshepherd1102
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a great deal of interest in the details for this year’s US 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale. In previous years, the US 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale has been a wildly popular event that involves yard sales from the Greenup County/Ashland, Kentucky area, all the way down to Pikeville, Kentucky. The 2020 event, like most events, was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, it is worth noting that this event does not have an official governing body, or centralized authority, but rather is the result of a loose group of unaffiliated people who decide to have yard sales along the highway during memorial day weekend each year.

