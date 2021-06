HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama remains among the states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country, sitting at 29.5%. As of June 10, 2021, only Mississippi is lower at 27.9%. Unsurprisingly, with the number of vaccinated people stalling, certain portions of the population is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. University of Alabama Birmingham Professor Suzanne Judd, Ph.D broke down which demographics are seeing the most cases of COVID-19. “The bulk of cases are occurring in non-vaccinated individuals,” she said. “By age, it's really in that 30 to 40-year-old age demographic that's experiencing the biggest case burden. So, they have the most hospitalizations and the most cases right now. They also have the lowest rates of vaccination.”