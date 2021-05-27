Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New police chief vows to quit if force does not improve within two years

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new chief constable of England’s second largest police force has vowed he will quit if it is not in a “demonstrably better place” within two years. Straight-talking Stephen Watson made the bold statement in his first week in charge of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) which is effectively in “special measures” after a damning watchdog report revealed the force had failed to properly record 80,000 crimes.

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Burnham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Forces#Uk#Police Chief#Force Policy#Fire Chief#Cops Police#South Yorkshire Police#Greater Manchester Police#Gmp#Hmicfrs#Pa#Mr Watson#Crime#Constable Ian Hopkins#Leadership#Special Measures#England#Faces#People#Visible Tattoos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Warminster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

USPD Swears in New Chief of Police

On Tuesday May 25, 2021, the Upper Southampton Township Police Department welcomed its new Chief of Police, Dominic Varacallo. He was sworn into office this morning by District Justice Daniel Baranoski. Chief Varacallo comes to USPD having over 27 years of law enforcement experience, 3 years with SEPTA Police and...
Violent Crimesbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Met Police chief says force is ready to tackle future violent incidents

A Metropolitan Police chief said he is “concerned” over recent violence in London, but said the force is “ready” to tackle future incidents ahead of further lockdown easing. Superintendent Tom Naughton, of the Violent Crime Taskforce, said the Met had the resources and capabilities to deal with such incidents and...
Holdrege, NEruralradio.com

New Holdrege Police Chief On Duty

HOLDREGE–Former Kansas Patrol Officer David Albers began his new duties as Holdrege Police Chief this week. Albers replaces Dennis DaMoude who is retiring today after 21 years of service to Holdrege. Albers has 21 years of experience with the Kansas Patrol, starting as a trooper in 2000. He was promoted...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

Killer of two schoolgirls in 1980s can be freed, Parole Board rules

A man who raped and killed two schoolgirls can be freed from prison, the Parole Board has said. Colin Pitchfork was jailed for life after strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986. A hearing took place in March to consider whether he was suitable...
New London, CTPosted by
FOX 61

New London police chief announces retirement after 34 years on the force

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London Police Chief Peter Reichard will retire from the force after 34 years in law enforcement, the city's mayor announced Thursday. “Chief Reichard has worked very well with the community, and he has established a great deal of innovative proactive policing approaches with the goal of enhancing the quality of life in the city,” Mayor Michael E. Passero said.
Watchung, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Watchung swears in new police chief, patrol officers

WATCHUNG - Twenty-four years after joining the borough police department, Andrew Hart is its new chief. Formerly a lieutenant, Hart had been serving as active chief since April 15 following the retirement of former Chief William Kelly. The Borough Council voted unanimously to remove the "acting" title at a virtual...
Eugene, OReugenedailynews.com

Chief Chris Skinner Announces Addition of Four New Displays of Force to Force Response Reporting Sys

On June 14, 2021, Eugene Police will go live with significant additions to our Force Response reporting to include when a taser, extended-range impact weapon such as 40 mm (less than lethal), or firearm is pointed at a person, or when a canine is used to gain compliance. This data can subsequently be tracked along with demographics, including by race. The terminology “Force Response Reporting” has been updated from ‘use of force reporting’ to reflect foundational changes to the system and philosophy of reporting.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Three women under investigation as video of them twerking on police car goes viral

A video of three women twerking on a police car that went viral over the weekend has prompted authorities to initiate an investigation, according to media reports.In footage of a gathering over the weekend, a police vehicle drives through a crowd of people with three women twerking on it. One woman is on the car’s roof and the other two women are on all fours on the hood. The rest of the crowd is filming the car, who is being driven by another person.The car is adorned with writing on the side, which reads “Chicago Police” and people are...
Violent CrimesBBC

Peterborough girl, 13, has hair set on fire in attack at park

A group of five teenage boys set a 13-year-old girl's hair and arm on fire in a park in a "shocking and completely unprovoked incident", police said. Cambridgeshire Police said the girl was attacked at the recreation ground in Normanton Road, Peterborough at about 14:00 BST on Sunday. The girl's...
Healthbrentwoodlive.co.uk

The number of charges based off paedo snares in Essex

PAEDOPHILE hunters are always a hot topic of debate, with videos of snares shared widely online and on social media. The paedophile groups often prove efficient but controversial, with police previously raising concerns over the rise of the vigilantes. But new data has revealed how many charges Essex Police was...
Springfield, ORKVAL

Springfield Police swear in new interim Police Chief Andrew Shearer

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Monday morning, Andrew Shearer was sworn in as the interim Chief of Police at the Springfield Police Department. Chief Shearer is joining Springfield PD after former chief Rick Lewis has submitted his resignation, effective in June. He's retiring while on leave during an ongoing, personnel investigation.
Worldinsideireland.ie

19 arrests after second night of disorder in parts of Dublin city centre

Gardaí said they made 19 arrests following a second consecutive night of disorder in parts of Dublin city centre over the June Bank Holiday weekend. On Friday 04 June, Gardaí said there were a ‘number of public order incidents’ at various locations in the South City Centre, which involved ‘large organised groups’.
U.K.insidetime.org

Prisoners are not “residents”, says POA

The prison officers’ trade union is urging its members to defy instructions from Governors to refer to prisoners as “residents” and cells as “rooms”. The POA claimed some prison officers had been threatened with disciplinary action for using the traditional terms. Many prisons nowadays refer to the people in their...
Accidentshelloniceworld.com

Two children injured on kids fairground ride in Oldham

A TOTAL of two children have been injured on a kids fairground ride in Oldham. Emergency services were called to the Fun City fairground in Chadderton just after 4.30pm on Saturday. 2. The ride at the Fun City fairground has been closed following the accident. Greater Manchester Police confirmed two...