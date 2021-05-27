Cancel
NFL

Culley won't discuss Watson as Houston Texans begin practice

 8 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Coach David Culley refused to say if quarterback Deshaun Watson was with the Houston Texans this week as they began on-field practices. Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, leaving his future with the team up in the air. Even before all that Watson had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year. “We have nothing more to say,” Culley said when asked if Watson was taking part in practices.

