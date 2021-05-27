Villarreal fans welcome players after club's 1st major title

Football is often terrible. Absurdly rich clubs spend and spend, and then they win trophies, and their fans mock the people and clubs who don’t have their money for not winning trophies all the while they soak up higher shares of the money and leave more clubs out in the cold. It happens constantly. And then, just before we are all ready to quit from cynicism, you see rays of hope. Sometimes it’s a third tier side knocking a huge giant out of a domestic cup. Sometimes it’s a club like Lille beating an oil state funded PSG to a Ligue One title, and sometimes it’s a club from a little town of 50,000 people making a European Final.