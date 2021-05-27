Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Villarreal fans welcome players after club's 1st major title

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Fans of Villarreal took to the streets of the small Spanish city on Thursday to celebrate the team’s Europa League title. It was the club’s first ever major title. Villarreal defeated Manchester United in a penalty shootout on Wednesday in Poland. The team arrived back home on Thursday and paraded through the Spanish city near Valencia. Players then lifted the trophy at the team’s La Cerámica stadium in an event without the presence of fans. Fans lined up through the streets to greet the players.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Spanish City#Madrid#Europa League#Penalty Shootout#La#Ap#Valencia#Madrid#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Liverpool players criticise club after “retracting” contract offers

Liverpool FC Women players Kirsty Linnett and Becky Jane have both criticised the club for their treatment, alleging contract offers were retracted without informing them. Linnett and Jane are now due to leave the Reds this summer following the expiry of their deals, after the club finishing third in the Women’s Championship.
SoccerThe Guardian

Kylian Mbappé the hero for new football fans who value players above clubs

There was a moment at the Stade de France on Wednesday when the world just seemed to stop and watch – and gawp and purr and jab its elbow into the ribs of the gawping, purring person next to it. The score was 0-0 in the Coupe de France final. Monaco forced a corner on the right. The ball fell to Kylian Mbappé inside his own penalty area. At which point the gravity of the day started to shift.
Soccervillarrealusa.com

Villarreal: A Club of Hope

Football is often terrible. Absurdly rich clubs spend and spend, and then they win trophies, and their fans mock the people and clubs who don’t have their money for not winning trophies all the while they soak up higher shares of the money and leave more clubs out in the cold. It happens constantly. And then, just before we are all ready to quit from cynicism, you see rays of hope. Sometimes it’s a third tier side knocking a huge giant out of a domestic cup. Sometimes it’s a club like Lille beating an oil state funded PSG to a Ligue One title, and sometimes it’s a club from a little town of 50,000 people making a European Final.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan after ending club’s Serie A title drought

Antonio Conte has left his role as Inter Milan manager despite leading the club to the Serie A title this season. The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss ended Inter’s 10-year trophy drought by clinching the Scudetto ahead of city rivals AC Milan, but his exit comes amid reported disagreement with the club’s ownership over finances and the need to cut costs and sell players this summer.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Victorious Villarreal players mark Europa League triumph after dramatic penalty shootout win over Man United with open-top bus parade through town centre, as thousands of fans gather to join in celebrations

Thousands of Villarreal fans lined the streets to celebrate their team's stunning Europa League victory, claimed on Wednesday night. David De Gea saw his penalty saved by rival goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli at the end of a dramatic, 22-kick marathon shoot-out to earn Villarreal their first ever major trophy. Villarreal players...
SoccertheScore

Atletico clinch 1st La Liga title since 2014 after comeback win in finale

For months, Atletico Madrid teetered on the edge of capitulation, their 10-point lead atop La Liga evaporating as Barcelona and Real Madrid hit their stride in the final months of the season. But Atletico outlasted them all, overcoming one last scare in Saturday's season finale at Real Valladolid to secure...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Fans Savage Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes For Blatant Dive Against Villarreal

Bruno Fernandes is being accused of an embarrassing dive in Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Villarreal. Man United drew 1-1 with the Spanish side but lost in an extraordinary penalty shootout, involving all 22 players. Fernandes converted his spot-kick but otherwise had a night to forget as he struggled to have an impact against a tenacious Villarreal side.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Villarreal-Manchester United Europa League final player ratings: De Gea awful as Yellow Submarine win title

The Europa League trophy went to Villarreal on Wednesday after an instant classic as the Yellow Submarine beat Manchester United in the final on penalty kicks, 11-10. The match ended at 1-1 after regulation, and neither team could get the winner in extra time. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was the hero, scoring the winning penalty and saving David De Gea's attempt to give the club its first European trophy.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Villarreal’s reactions after the decisive penalty

This is how Villarreal reacted to their win on penalties over Manchester United in the 2020/21 Europa League Final. It is the first title for the Spanish club and the fourth Europa League title for their manager Unai Emery. Villarreal won the first major trophy in the club's history after...
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Tottenham fans react to Juan Foyth’s display for Villarreal

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is currently on loan at Villarreal, and the Spanish outfit have an option to sign him permanently at the end of this season. The 23-year-old started for the Spanish outfit in the Europa League final last night, and he produced an impressive performance against Manchester United.