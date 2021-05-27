Villarreal fans welcome players after club's 1st major title
MADRID (AP) — Fans of Villarreal took to the streets of the small Spanish city on Thursday to celebrate the team's Europa League title. It was the club's first ever major title. Villarreal defeated Manchester United in a penalty shootout on Wednesday in Poland. The team arrived back home on Thursday and paraded through the Spanish city near Valencia. Players then lifted the trophy at the team's La Cerámica stadium in an event without the presence of fans. Fans lined up through the streets to greet the players.