MLB

Herrera's hitting, arm helps Phillies beat Marlins 3-2

 8 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins for a four-game split. Herrera doubled in the fourth inning, threw out a runner from center field and started the ninth against Yimi García by driving a full-count fastball in front of the right field wall. With runners at the corners, Torreyes hit a one-hopper to García, who rather than throw home decided to spin and throw to second. Torreyes beat second baseman Isan Díaz’s throw to first.

Yimi García
Ronald Torreyes
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB
Baseball
Sports
NFLfishstripes.com

The Offishial Show Episode 109: Power Ranking New Marlins Players

Ely Sussman recaps the weekend series between the Marlins and Dodgers, recognizes RHP Zach McCambley and INF Federico Polanco as minor league players of the week, and ranks 11 newcomers to the Marlins organization in terms of their impact on the club through the first quarter of the season. Enjoy...
MLBdailydodgers.com

He’s back: Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns from hamstring injury for Marlins’ finale with Dodgers

Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, flew into Los Angeles on Saturday morning after completing a rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment that started Tuesday. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
MLBcbslocal.com

Dodgers Winning Streak Ends With 3-2 Loss Against Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits...
MLBchatsports.com

Chris Taylor Scratched Sunday vs. Marlins

Https://twitter.com/BlakeHarrisTBLA/status/1394018615691644928. The Dodgers entered the season with arguably the most depth in baseball, but that depth is being tested at the moment. The team is already playing without Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, and now Chris Taylor has been scratched Sunday vs. the Marlins. Taylor was initially slated to play second base on Sunday, but he’s seen time at second, shortstop, and all three outfield positions this season. Sheldon Neuse will take over at second base on Sunday and bat seventh in the Dodgers’ lineup.
MLBfastphillysports.com

ODUBEL HERRERA’S 1ST HOMER IN 2 YEARS GOT THE PHILS GOING!

Odubel Herrera lined a Charlie Morton pitch over the right-center-field wall for a three-run homer in the first inning, his first jack in more than two years. “We’ve just seen better swings and his work in BP and the ball jumping off his bat, from gap to gap,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We felt like it was coming. That’s a big three-run homer tonight for him — and us.”
MLBdailydodgers.com

Adam Duvall HR lifts Marlins over Dodgers

Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run and also threw out a runner at home plate from right field as the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo Lopez gave up two runs over five innings for the Marlins, while the bullpen polished off the victory with four scoreless innings to end a run where Miami lost six of eight games.
MLBDaily Freeman

Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Ian Anderson to Freddie Freeman. Jean Segura homers to left field. Bryce Harper walks. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep right center field. Bryce Harper to third. Alec Bohm grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. J.T. Realmuto to third. Bryce Harper scores. Didi Gregorius strikes out on a foul tip.
MLBwcn247.com

Rookie on the rise: Cody Poteet helps Marlins beat Mets 5-1

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings and retired the last 14 batters he faced to help the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-1. Poteet also collected his first major league hit and RBI in a five-run second inning. Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets, who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing. Poteet allowed three hits, walked none and lowered his ERA to 1.06 in three career starts.
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers can’t finish off sweep in shorthanded series finale

The last time Dylan Floro pitched in a game involving the Dodgers, the right-hander struck out Randy Arozarena in the deciding Game 6 of the World Series. Sunday provided a different look of the reliever, who was presented his championship ring before the Dodgers started their weekend series against the Marlins.
MLBUSA Today

Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Jean Segura have confrontation in loss to Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies lost a game, another player and their temper. Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Segura committed two errors. One miscue came...
MLB920espnnewjersey.com

Adam Haseley Will Return to the Phillies

When the Phillies opened the season, Adam Haseley was the team's starting center fielder. However, after nine games and 21 at bats, Haseley left the team for undisclosed personal reasons. A month to the day later, Haseley has returned. The Phillies should have some decisions to make. The team turned...
FanSided

Clayton Kershaw’s off-day preparation is kinda hilariously crazy (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw decided to show off how many baseballs he can hold in one hand during his off-day Sunday. Clayton Kershaw, to the shock of no one, is having a solid 2021 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This past Friday, Kershaw secured his sixth win of the season in LA’s 9-6 win over the Miami Marlins. For those wondering what Kershaw does in between his starts, the answer is he challenges himself.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2: The last few healthy guys struggle to score

— The Dodgers put two on against Pablo Lopez in the first, with singles by Max Muncy and Matt Beaty, but a fly out by Gavin Lux ended the early scoring threat. Thankfully the bottom of the order cashed in a few in the 2nd against Lopez, with Sheldon Neuse getting it started by smoking a ball to right-center for a double. Austin Barnes followed with a double of his own three pitches later, sending a changeup off the wall to score Neuse.
MLBFrankfort Times

Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Hit hard in loss

Anderson (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Anderson's outing Sunday got off a rough start as he gave up home runs to Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette to lead off the game. He didn't fare much better in the second inning, as he allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before he was removed from the game. Anderson now has a 6.96 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 32.1 innings across eight starts in 2021. He could line up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.
MLBReading Eagle

Phillies Notebook: Girardi hoping Herrera's spark isn't just a flash

Joe Girardi wasn't about to declare his corrosive centerfield problem completely solved and smoothed over as yet, but watching Odubel Herrera round the bases in Atlanta Friday night seemed to offer at least a hint of a solution. Girardi, the Phillies manager who has gone to great lengths to keep...
MLBsemoball.com

Phillies offense breaks out in 12-2 rout of Morton, Braves

ATLANTA (AP) -- Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's six-run first inning and the streaking Phillies beat Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves 12-2 on Friday night in their top-scoring game this season. Boosted by the return of Jean Segura and Bryce Harper from injuries, the Phillies set...