Dragons' Den: How to buy EasyTots from episode 9 and other pitches!

The Blood Dragon Armor DLC, based on the Dragon Age series, in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, offers massive power bonuses. Here’s where to find it. Developer BioWare is well-known for their choice-based RPG franchises Mass Effect and Dragon Age, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition players can find and don powerful armor inspired by the Dragon Age series in the last two games of the trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition remasters the beloved sci-fi series for modern consoles and includes all three games in the trilogy, plus almost all DLC games, armor, and weapons. The Blood Dragon Armor is a set inspired by BioWare’s epic fantasy franchise, Dragon Age. It was a promotional item players could originally download upon purchasing Dragon Age: Origins or obtaining the free Dragon Age DLC Bundle. In these promotions, it was added to Shepard’s gear immediately from launching Mass Effect 2, or was purchasable at the start of Mass Effect 3.