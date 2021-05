Note: This is a submitted story by the Lake of the Ozarks Corvette Club:. It all started in a Dallas suburb leading into the May first weekend with Mother Nature opening her sleepy eyes to kiss the sunrise. A garage door opened and the sound of a powerful engine sounded as a stunning, if not menacing, Jet Black Corvette emerged, its wide-eyed occupants with broad smiles heading out on their journey. Similar happenings were occurring in Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and five other states as drivers headed out on local highways and byways - all towards a special event in the Missouri Ozarks called "Corvettes in Paradise". Over one-hundred and forty of America's only true iconic sports car would eventually end up on Missouri's storied Highway 54 leading them to the beautiful Margaritaville Resort.