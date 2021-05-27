newsbreak-logo
Benton County, MO

Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Benton/Morgan Counties

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlash Flood Warning including Versailles MO, Warsaw MO, Lincoln MO until 4:30 PM CDT. The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Benton County in central Missouri... Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 1032 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Versailles, Warsaw, Village of Four Seasons, Lincoln, Cole Camp, Stover, Laurie and Sunrise Beach. This includes the following low water crossings... Route DD at Knobby Creek 6 miles northeast of Edwards, Route O near Laurie, Route V at Deer Creek near Hastain, Route WW at Archer Creek northeast of Lakeview Heights and Route BB at Gabriel Creek near Florence. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Morgan County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Morgan County in central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smithton, or 11 miles east of Sedalia, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Syracuse... Florence HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Smithton, or 11 miles southeast of Sedalia, moving northeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Syracuse... Florence
Warsaw, MO
Warsaw (MO) Weather Channel

Your 4-day forecast for Warsaw

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warsaw: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Warsaw, MO
Warsaw (MO) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Warsaw's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warsaw: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Missouri State
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Warsaw, MO
Warsaw (MO) Weather Channel

Daily weather forecast for Warsaw

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warsaw: Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Missouri State

Crash Reports May 15

Viterio L. Anderson, 21, of Lynn Creek, was moderately injured at 12:40 a.m. Friday in a Benton County crash. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anderson was driving north on state Route 83 south of Lone Star Road in a 2008 Infiniti when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, a ditch and then traveled off the right side of the roadway.
Warsaw, MO
Warsaw (MO) Weather Channel

Warsaw's 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warsaw: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Benton County, MO

Two Separate Water Fatalities Under Investigation In Benton County

Investigations into two separate water fatalities are now underway in Benton County. According to the Highway Patrol’s water division, 58-year-old Edward Larison of Warsaw was found dead in Town Branch Creek around 3:35pm on Monday. No further information as to how this occurred was released at this time. In the...
Missouri State

MISSOURI RESIDENTS DIE ON AREA WATERWAYS

Two Missouri residents died on waterways in Benton County on Monday, May 10. According to one report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Edward Larison, of Warsaw, was located floating in Town Branch Creek. He was pronounced deceased by Benton County Medical Examiner Weston Miller. The second report says...
Benton County, MO

Two drownings reported in Benton County, Mo. on Tuesday

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division is investigating two drownings. The first happened just after midnight Tuesday when someone saw Edward Larison, 58, of Warsaw floating in Town Branch Creek. The second drowning was reported at the G3 mile marker on Truman Lake just before...
Indiana State

DROWNING: Man Found In Creek Near Warsaw

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A 58-year-old man was found dead in Town Branch Creek on Monday, May 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Edward Larison was found floating in the creek on Monday, and was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m. The Patrol did not provide further information about the circumstances surrounding the drowning.
Morgan County, MO

Patrol warns of fatal Morgan County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) State troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash that was blocking traffic Monday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F posted on Twitter that troopers are investigating a fatal crash at highways 50 and 5, just outside Syracuse. The tweet, sent at about 10:30 a.m., said the road was blocked.
Morgan County, MO

Mid-Missouri woman dies in Morgan County wreck

One person was killed in a four-vehicle wreck Monday morning between Tipton and Syracuse in Morgan County. Missouri Highway Patrol reports show the crash occurred at 10 a.m. on U.S. 50 at the north junction of Missouri 5. Jay Super, 42, of Gravois Mills, was stopped on eastbound 50 waiting...
Morgan County, MO

Portion of Highway 50 in Morgan County closed due to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking motorists to avoid a stretch of Highway 50 in northeast Morgan County. The department announced around 10:30 this morning that they were working a fatal crash on Highway 50, about four miles west of Tipton. The roadway is currently blocked to thru-traffic while...
Morgan County, MO

Three Injured in Weekend Crashes in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three men were injured over the weekend in crashes in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Saturday, May 8, 22-year-old Caleb Moss was driving a 1970 Ford Focus when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Missouri State

Highway 50 in Morgan County back open after fatal crash

MORGAN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Morgan County. According to a tweet from MSHP Troop F, the roadway on U.S. Highway 50 at State Route 5 in Morgan County was blocked from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Troopers advised to avoid...
Morgan County, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Stover Woman Injured in Morgan County Crash

A 21-year-old Stover woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus, driven by Kelsey M. Sewell of Stover, was on Missouri 135, 84 feet south of Deer Ridge Road at noon, when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected. And the vehicle then went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.