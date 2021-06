The modest outcomes of the talks do not appear to point that the 2 leaders are finest buddies now, Deutschlandfunk writes:. “The quantity of the mortgage underneath dialogue is unlikely to final the Minsk dictator greater than two months … [This indicates] that Putin continues to be hesitant to commit himself totally to supporting the autocrat subsequent door. … Putin appears to wish to delay a choice at the least till 16 June, when his assembly with US President Joe Biden takes place. He has introduced that he needs to speak about Belarus in Geneva, the place he may use his assist for – or his renunciation of – Lukashenka as a bargaining chip.”