For more than 50 years, Lee Heckman of Wisner has thought about, dreamt about and even written a book about a man he never knew — a lone, surviving crew member from a downed chopper he and his fellow soldiers rescued from the murky waters of a South Vietnam river. Today, after a search assisted by Facebook readers across the country, Sgt. Heckman has learned the identity of the man they saved from sure death in the fall of 1968.