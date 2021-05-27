QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.57 Million
Brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $150.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.70 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.www.modernreaders.com