Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.