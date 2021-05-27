Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com