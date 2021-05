A Warsaw man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday night in Benton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Geary W. Shaddox of Warsaw, was the driver of a southbound 2005 Harley Davidson on Route MM, north of 65 at 9:42 p.m., when the motorcycle skidded and hit a deer. The cycle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.