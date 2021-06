A Youtuber went the distance with one of the greatest fighters in boxing history, but social media is skeptical of the bout’s legitimacy. Ending without a knockout, a knockdown, or even a winner, the highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather has been deemed a major disappointment. However, some fans and viewers believe there was a potential knockout that was negated by Mayweather aiding his opponent, which can be seen in the video below.