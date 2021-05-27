High-flying lobbyist Zuberi's downfall leaves Gulf businessman Esam Janahi exposed

This is a special theme issue of China Brief, taking the opportunity of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s upcoming centennial celebrations (on July 1) to focus analysis on the CCP’s past, present and future. Over its 100 years of history, the CCP has proven itself to be a resilient, adaptable organization that has retained authoritarian control over the Chinese state for the past 72 years. Since Xi Jinping took power as CCP General Secretary in 2012, he has elevated the party’s role in almost all aspects (with himself as the party’s core), tying its successful leadership of the People’s Republic of China since 1949 to an increasing promotion of the legitimacy and power of the so-called “China model” and updating its Maoist-Leninist ideological roots for new foreign and domestic challenges. In this issue, China Brief Editor Elizabeth Chen takes a look at this year’s party history study campaign, which kicked off in February and bears interesting observations about the party’s internal narratives on struggle and sacrifice.