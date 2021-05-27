Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Nearly 29% of Henrico children 12-17 have been vaccinated

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 8 days ago
Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine awaited their recipients during a mass vaccination event at Richmond Raceway Feb. 27, 2021. (Photo by Dave Pearson for the Henrico Citizen)

Nearly 29% of all Henrico children and teens between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Henrico School Health Services Supervisor Robin Gilbert told the Henrico School Board May 27 – and almost 10% are fully vaccinated.

“We’re on the right path, we just need to continue that,” she said.

School system officials and state health officials will meet May 28 to discuss the possibility of offering COVID vaccinations for students and families at Henrico middle schools in the coming weeks, Gilbert told the board. School and local health district officials initially had indicated earlier this month that they weren’t planning to offer vaccinations in schools, then clarified a few days later that they were planning to do so but had simply prioritized efforts to encourage students to be vaccinated at other ongoing walk-up sites.

The last walk-up vaccination event at Richmond Raceway took place May 27; the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts now are prioritizing smaller community vaccinations events and other proactive ways to reach people who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

Because the number of cases of COVID-19 in Henrico and the region has dropped dramatically in recent weeks, the school system has dropped its 10-day quarantine requirement for those unvaccinated people who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, Henrico Schools Chief of Staff Beth Teigen told the board Thursday.

Instead, anyone determined to have close contact with a positive person need only go 24 hours without any symptoms of the virus or fever (without medication) before being permitted to return to school, she said. The move follows guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, which allows it in areas where transmission levels are lower. In Henrico, the transmission risk is at the lower end of the “moderate” category, according to the VDH, as is the county’s total number of new cases per 100,000 people during the most recent seven-day period (38.3).

“We are jubilant that this has occurred,” Gilbert told the board, referencing the drop in transmission levels. “We are just ecstatic. We are in a great place.”

The school system’s health committee, which continues to meet weekly, determined that the system will not require the use of plexiglass shields in classrooms during summer academy programs or during the coming school year, though the shields will be available for use at the request of students or teachers, Teigen said.

During both summer programs and the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, a three-foot social distancing policy will be enforced “to the greatest extent possible,” she said.

Students in summer academy programs will eat in their classrooms or in some cases in the cafeteria, while in the fall, all students will eat in their cafeterias, Teigen said. There will not be any field trips during the summer academies, but grade-level and district-wide field trips will resume in the fall. Special trips in the coming school year (such as out-of-state band or choral trips) will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, she said.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

