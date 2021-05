If you want to be a leader, you can’t focus more on managing the organization than you do on leading the organization forward. I’ve written a fair amount about management versus leadership. I have a chapter about the subject in my book The Mythical Leader. I won’t make you go read the book to know I believe both are valuable to any organization. We need good leadership and good management. But, if you want to be a leader, you can’t focus more on managing the organization than you do on leading the organization forward.