Nerve Finance (NRV) Hits Market Cap of $86.39 Million

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004816 BTC on exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $86.39 million and $160,362.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com
