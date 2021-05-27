Cancel
Ellinger, TX

Columbus Banner Press

bannerpresspaper.com
 13 days ago

ELLINGER – An $18,300 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative will help the newly incorporated City of Ellinger establish its first city hall. The Community Development Partnership grant, paired with matching funds of $4,575, will allow the Fayette County community of about 200 residents to purchase ...

www.bannerpresspaper.com
