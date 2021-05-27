Cancel
Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $183.75

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.75.

www.modernreaders.com
