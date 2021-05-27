Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $183.75

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.