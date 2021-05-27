Trinidad State summer archaeology class to survey Fisher’s Peak for area’s artifacts
Trinidad residents have a unique opportunity this summer to investigate Native American artifacts just miles from the classroom at Trinidad State. Only about one percent of the new Fisher's Peak State Park is open to the public now, but plans continue on trails, roads, and campgrounds. Covering more than 19,000 acres, this is Colorado's second largest state park and a rare opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts.