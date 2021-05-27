VideoCoin Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $32.56 million and $623,428.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.