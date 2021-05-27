Cancel
Putin tightens grip on information security

intelligenceonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo directors of media and communications agencies that were closed down last year have been removed from the National Security Council's information security commitee, a body whose role is growing in importance for the Kremlin. [...] (318 words)

www.intelligenceonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#National Security Council#Kremlin#Importance
PoliticsBoston Globe

Belarus plane crisis tightens Lukashenko’s awkward embrace of Putin

MOSCOW — He may be the Kremlin’s closest ally, but his loyalty remains in doubt. When Alexander Lukashenko, the eccentric and brutal leader of Belarus, forced down a European passenger jet Sunday to arrest a dissident, he ushered in a new and even more brittle phase in one of the post-Soviet region’s most convoluted and consequential relationships: the one between Lukashenko and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
Middle EastForeign Policy

Assad Set to Tighten Grip in Today’s Rubber-Stamp Election

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Syria’s Bashar al-Assad is expected to sweep a so-called election, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko makes first remarks since Sunday’s flight “hijacking,” and a date is set for the Biden-Putin summit. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please...
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Is the Biden-Putin Summit Doomed?

President Joe Biden’s advisers had best warn him that a shifting "world correlation of forces" (to borrow an old Soviet term) will form an influential backdrop to the U.S.- Russia summit planned for June 16 in Geneva. While China, of course, will not be taking part in the discussions, it will be very much there.
Middle EastThe Guardian

‘Mob boss’ Assad’s dynasty tightens grip over husk of Syria

Tyrant, war criminal, mob boss or, to his loyalists, their shrewd saviour: views about Bashar al-Assad rarely fall in between. As the Syrian leader faces a presidential poll on Wednesday – the result a foregone conclusion – a truer test of the authority he wields across a broken country has taken shape away from the political banners and faux campaigning.
PoliticsTelegraph

Russia’s top security officials posture ahead of Putin-Biden summit

Russia’s two top security officials have warned about Moscow’s potential military build-up and use of force in what was seen as posturing ahead of a summit meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin later this month. Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, said on Monday that Russia would form 20 new...
Militarykfgo.com

Belarus leader barely has say on Russia’s military action in Belarus: U.S. envoy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko barely has a say any longer about Russia’s military actions in Belarus because of his dependence on Moscow, U.S. Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher said on Wednesday. “It is Lukashenko, his willingness to increase dependency on Russia in every possible sphere, that has...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Ukraine amends statement saying Biden backed NATO membership plan

The White House and the Ukrainian government initially sent out conflicting official accounts of Monday's phone call between President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Why it matters: Ukraine's government initially reported on its official website that Biden had "highlighted... the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Russia may be operating an attack submarine off the G-7 summit

Since at least Monday, United States Navy aircraft, British sea and air forces, and French anti-submarine aircraft have been engaged in unusual operations in and around waters proximate to the location of this week's G-7 summit. I have highlighted the relevant waters in the context of this week's G-7 summit at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England. The summit begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Blinken warns Putin ahead of upcoming U.S.-Russia summit

Secretary of State Tony Blinken told me during an "Axios on HBO" interview that President Biden is meeting with Vladimir Putin nine days from now "not in spite of" the cyberattacks that disrupted U.S. meat and gas supplies: "It's because of them." Why it matters: Biden will tell Putin "directly...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House says Biden-Putin meeting not a reward but good way to manage ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s planned meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is not a “reward” for Putin but instead the most effective way to hear directly from him to understand and manage the differences between Washington and Moscow, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
Worlddailymagazine.news

UN nuclear watchdog: Recent North Korea activity a 'serious concern'

The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog is warning Monday that North Korea's nuclear activities remain "a cause for serious concern" as there are signs it might be reprocessing spent reactor fuel to extract plutonium - an ingredient that could be used for weapons. International Atomic Energy Agency Director...
Worlddawsoncountyjournal.com

NSC officials to FADC: Not sure which cabinet will deal with incitement

Two officials from the National Security Council, Rani Peled and Amit Aviram, told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the cabinet was not holding any hearings regarding problems of incitement, and that if it did, it was not clear what cabinet would do so. The unprecedented answer from...
Politicsworldpoliticsreview.com

As Ortega Tightens His Grip, Nicaragua Braces for Volatile Elections

It’s hard to imagine that three years ago, Nicaragua was rocked by huge anti-government protests that paralyzed the country before being ruthlessly quashed. Today, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of vaccines, the capital, Managua, is abuzz with activity. Shopping malls are teeming, while the intersections are crowded with beggars and vendors. Everyday life in this Central American country seems to have returned to normal. Visible scars of the 2018 unrest remain only in the form of graffiti, although many of the protest slogans have been daubed over with pro-government messages proclaiming, “The commander remains”—a reference to President Daniel Ortega. Anti-riot police watch over traffic roundabouts, clearly bored but ready to quell the first signs of public dissent.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to insist on 'real steps' to mitigate Russian pipeline impact

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington was working with Germany to try to mitigate any effects of the completion of the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. He also indicated that more penalties could be in order for those involved with the...