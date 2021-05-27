Theta Fuel Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)
Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $34.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com