Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$8.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.www.modernreaders.com