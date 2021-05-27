Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$8.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tse#Un#Logistics#Canada#Average Price Target#Stock Price#Target Price#Capital Investment#Investment Capital#Tse#National Bank Financial#National Bankshares#Bmo Capital Markets#Scotiabank#Wssc#Electrochemicals#Ec#Sppc#Marketbeat Com#Che Un Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
United Nations
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cameco (TSE:CCO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $35.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.77.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$13.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$4.50

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNEYF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.34.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$50.50

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 4.2%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 78,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 56,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$33.00

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.42.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$63.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$4.00

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRLFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

NSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $483.00 at Piper Sandler

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $557.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Target Price at GBX 527.89

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 527.89 ($6.90).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.40

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 172497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31. Several research analysts have recently issued reports on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 159.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 159.38 ($2.08).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.43.