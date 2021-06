Have you ever just had one of those perfect Spring evenings? The one where you can feel the students draining out of the town, and it’s just the townies on the patio enjoying a bout of bluegrass? That’s what Friday felt like when Old Fangled hit the stage at the Gaslight in North Lawrence. With the smell of tacos in the air, and musicians packed so tightly on the stage that the heels of their boots were hanging off (eep!), audiences were treated to the musical maestros.