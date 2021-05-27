Classifieds

Given Light Harmonic's infamous reputation, especially here at AS, that cable may be unsold for a long time. For sale is a new and unopened media streamer from Cambridge Audio, the 851N Azur, in black. This is a unit sent to me as a replacement under warranty for another 851N that developed problems with its right DAC channel. However, I no longer need the 851N because I have a Roon NUC acting as a server to an RME ADI-2 FS DAC I recently purchased. In my opinion, this is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to purchase an all-in-one streamer/DAC/preamp at a very good price. Shipping will be the responsibility of the buyer. Payment with PayPal only. (Photos are—obviously—not of the unit for sale but of the 851N product provided by the manufacturer.) Specs are available from Cambridge Audio here :https://www.cambridgeaudio.com/usa/en/products/hi-fi/851/851n.