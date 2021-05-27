newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Classifieds

audiophilestyle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven Light Harmonic's infamous reputation, especially here at AS, that cable may be unsold for a long time. For sale is a new and unopened media streamer from Cambridge Audio, the 851N Azur, in black. This is a unit sent to me as a replacement under warranty for another 851N that developed problems with its right DAC channel. However, I no longer need the 851N because I have a Roon NUC acting as a server to an RME ADI-2 FS DAC I recently purchased. In my opinion, this is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to purchase an all-in-one streamer/DAC/preamp at a very good price. Shipping will be the responsibility of the buyer. Payment with PayPal only. (Photos are—obviously—not of the unit for sale but of the 851N product provided by the manufacturer.) Specs are available from Cambridge Audio here :https://www.cambridgeaudio.com/usa/en/products/hi-fi/851/851n.

audiophilestyle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paypal Credit#Cable Length#Email#Cable Company#Item Number#Cambridge Audio#Dac#The Mono Stereo#Paypal Credit#International Shipping#Credit Cards#Cashier S Checks#Paypal Credit Express#Customs#Bfa Banana Condition#Apos Audio#Amp Iec#Rated Bandwidth#Lightspeed#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Retail
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Buy one, get one FREE Ryobi tools at The Home Depot

Right now at The Home Depot, you’ll find extra savings during the Ryobi Days sale. Buy the pictured ONE+ 18V lithium-ion 4.0 Ah battery (2-pack) and charger kit, and you can get a free tool! This is a savings of up to $99, depending on the tool you select. This...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Intertrust and Emitwise Partner to Accelerate the Corporate World's Transition to Net Zero Carbon

The combination of Emitwise’s carbon accounting platform with Intertrust’s data rights management technology enables seamless, scalable and governed reporting of carbon emissions for large enterprises. LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Emitwise, the carbon accounting platform helping companies automate the measurement, reporting and reduction of carbon emissions, have...
Carsrvtravel.com

Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 14

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.
Marketsthepaypers.com

EVO Payments International introduces Croation kuna to it product portofolio

EVO Payments International has added another payout currency to its multi-currency portfolio, the Croatian kuna. The Croatian kuna complements the EVO multicurrency repertoire of so far 14 payment currencies across the European region and promotes the growth of international trade in online payments in Europe. According to the official press...
Pet Servicesforthemommas.com

Weis: All & Snuggle Products ONLY $2.00 Each Thru 6/10

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Weis: All & Snuggle Products ONLY $2.00 Each Thru 6/10. We have a great deal on All & Snuggle Products at Weis. Thru 6/10, All – 36 to 40 ounce; Snuggle –...
Grocery & SupermaketWKYC

How to save on online grocery delivery

CLEVELAND — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we shop for groceries forever. About 43% of shoppers used online services last year and many say they will continue using them post-pandemic, despite increased costs. But, there are ways to work the system and cut your bill significantly. While shopping...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

AirAsia continues not to be classified as PN17 company

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): AirAsia Group Bhd said it continues not to be classified as a Practice Note 17 (PN17) company as part of the relief measures provided by Bursa Securities on listed issuers that have triggered the criteria for the classification. "Air Asia will not be classified as a...
Marketscoinworld.com

2020-W palladium coins back on sale

The U.S. Mint re-opened sales May 2 for the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin. The United States Mint reopened sales of its Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin on May 2, with no household order limit. New orders will be filled with coins available from canceled orders...
Shoppingairdrietoday.com

Airdrie coupon book on sale this week

To give Airdrie businesses, residents and non-profits a leg up during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Airdrie City View is launching a new coupon book to help stimulate and encourage local shopping. The books, which will be available as of May 14, will each include coupons from 120 licensed Airdrie businesses....
TechnologyKFDA

Xcel Energy announces Amazon Alexa skill for customers to manage accounts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy announced an Amazon Alexa skill that allows customers to manage accounts from the voice app. “We are excited to be collaborating with Amazon on this project to deliver the most user-friendly experience to our customers,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president and chief customer and innovation officer for Xcel Energy. “We continually strive to find new ways to serve our customers better, and this technology is a great addition which will only get more sophisticated over time.”
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Giant: Gain Laundry Products JUST $5.82 Each Starting 5/21

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Giant: Gain Laundry Products JUST $5.82 Each Starting 5/21. Stock up deal on Gain Laundry Products at Giant. Starting 5/21, Gain Laundry Products are priced at $13.49 each. Plus you will save...
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
Businessthepaypers.com

Newegg, Quadpay partner to offer BNPL instalment payments

Quadpay has partnered with Newegg, an online retailer of computer hardware and consumer electronics. According to the press release, the partnership will give Newegg access to Quadpay’s Buy Now, Pay Later instalment payment service. Newegg is a tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, as well as entertainment, smart home and gaming products.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: eBay Stores create deeper customer connections

The eBay online marketplace enables sellers of all sizes to create expanded digital storefronts. Chain Store Age recently interviewed Tom Pinckney, VP stores, eBay about how the e-commerce giant is assisting sellers in providing buyers with a more engaging shopping experience via the eBay Stores offering. Pinckney oversees the eBay Stores initiative, which has more than 80 employees exclusively dedicated to it.