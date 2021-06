June 22, 1941: Nazi Germany unleashes history’s largest invasion force (three million troops) against Soviet Russia along an 1,800-mile front stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov into the Caucasus. Germany and its military allies and partners, including troops from Finland, Bulgaria, Romania, Spain, Italy, Croatia and the Baltic states, fight their way to Moscow, Leningrad and Stalingrad in the deadliest ground campaign the world has known.