newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, ME

Bowdoinham teen in fair condition after Brunswick rollover crash

By Nina Mahaleris
Sun-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bowdoinham teen was taken to the Maine Medical Center with serious injuries after his car crashed along Route 1 in Brunswick Thursday morning, police said. Tyler Ruby, 19, was driving north on Route 1 near the Cooks Corner on-ramp when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Aveo. The car skidded off to the left side of the road and rolled over multiple times before it landed against several trees, according to Brunswick Police.

www.sunjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowdoinham, ME
Brunswick, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Brunswick, ME
Traffic
State
Maine State
City
Brunswick, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Traffic
Brunswick, ME
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Car Crash#Teen#Chevy#The Maine Medical Center#Brunswick Police#Cooks Corner#Driving#Aveo#Left Side#Trees#Medical#Lost Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Two Adults & One Child Dead in Crash, Brunswick, Maine

A fiery crash on Route 1 in Brunswick that claimed the lives of two adults and a girl remains under investigation. According to Brunswick Police, the vehicle crashed into a rock embankment and was quickly engulfed in flames. Several passersby were able to pull the children out of the back seat, but were unable to free the adults.
Brunswick, MESun-Journal

Police ID victims of Brunswick fatal crash

Brunswick Police have identified the three people killed in a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick Friday night. Anthony Astor, 50, along with his wife Dawn Astor, 43, died in the crash with their 6-year-old granddaughter, Eleina Astor. All members of the family were from Topsham. The crash remains under...
Brunswick, MEBangor Daily News

3 killed in fiery Brunswick crash have been identified

The two adults and their granddaughter who died after a fiery crash in Brunswick late last week have been identified. Anthony Astor, 50, of Topsham and his wife, 43-year-old Dawn Astor, were traveling with their grandchildren south on Route 1 about 4:17 p.m. Friday when their vehicle crashed down a steep embankment and burst into flames, according to Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart.
Brunswick, MEmainepublic.org

Three Killed In Brunswick Car Crash

Brunswick police have identified the two adults and one child who were killed in a car crash on Route 1 Friday afternoon. 50-year-old Anthony Astor and his wife, 43-year-old Dawn Astor of Topsham died, along with their 6-year-old granddaughter, Eleina Astor, also of Topsham. The crash remains under investigation. Patty...
Maine StateMetroWest Daily News

Maine man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — A man suffered severe injuries Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle into a fire hydrant and utility pole, authorities said. The man’s condition is not known, police spokesman Sgt. Zachary Attaway said Monday. Attaway did not identify the man, saying only that he was in his 60s and...
Maine StateWMUR.com

Body found in Northwood identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood has been identified. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog. The cause and manner of Valcourt's death,...
West Bath, MEWGME

Father arrested after being shot by 2-year-old in West Bath

WEST BATH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says a West Bath man has been arrested after being shot by a 2-year-old. Police say 25-year-old Ian Carr turned himself in after a warrant was issued for one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say the 2-year-old...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say

BATH, Maine — Deputies have filed charges in connection with an incident last week where a 2-year old boy accidentally shot his parents with a gun left on a nightstand. The child’s father, Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Naples, MEwabi.tv

Suspected drunk driver damages boats in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - A Bridgeton man is accused of damaging three boats while driving drunk in Naples. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Timothy Cotreau failed to make a right turn onto Kansas Road from Route 302, left the road and hit a motorboat on a trailer in the parking lot of New England Water Sports.
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.