Bowdoinham teen in fair condition after Brunswick rollover crash

A Bowdoinham teen was taken to the Maine Medical Center with serious injuries after his car crashed along Route 1 in Brunswick Thursday morning, police said. Tyler Ruby, 19, was driving north on Route 1 near the Cooks Corner on-ramp when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Aveo. The car skidded off to the left side of the road and rolled over multiple times before it landed against several trees, according to Brunswick Police.