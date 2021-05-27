Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $58.19 on Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Benz has a total market cap of $627.38 and $1,175.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.