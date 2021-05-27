Cancel
Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $58.19 on Exchanges

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.19 or 0.00149994 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $14,985.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
