Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the April 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Stock Trading#Trading Volume#Diamondhead Casino Co#Dhcc#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Company#Mid Day Trading#Alexandria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Update

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 29th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 122,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Increases By 21.9%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 405.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 29th total of 1,062,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.9 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Cuts Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $11.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “. Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. JOYY has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 53,397 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.68. Several research analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 75,566 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,996 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed makes up 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.