Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.08.