Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

By Christopher Mengel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbor Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Marketsmodernreaders.com

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56,839 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $303,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cameco (TSE:CCO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $856,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 311,202 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.77.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,396 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iRobot worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,397 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Redfin worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atria Investments LLC Purchases 13,419 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 168 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $34,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $24.90

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $58,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.