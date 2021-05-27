Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)
Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).