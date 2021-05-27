Major News Update with Former Navy Seal Michael Jaco (Video)

Award-Winning Senior Executive Producer Previously Oversaw “Good Morning America” and “ABC World News”. IRVING, TX — Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today named former ABC News Senior Executive Producer, Michael Corn, President of News for NewsNation, the Company’s national cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. In this newly created position, Mr. Corn will be responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of NewsNation’s current news programming and any future content expansion. Mr. Corn will begin his new role immediately and report to Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Media Inc.’s Networks Division.