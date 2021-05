Alabama Football vs Mercer Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced

On Thursday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced the times for its football games through the first three weeks of the season, which begins on Sept. 2.

Alabama kicks off its national-title defense against Miami (FL) in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2:30 p.m (CT) on Sept. 4. That game will be televised on ABC.

The Crimson Tide's home opener against Mercer inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will begin at 3:00 p.m (CT) on Sept. 11 and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

School officials are prepping for 100 percent capacity that weekend.

Alabama and Florida will begin the SEC on CBS schedule in Week 3 on Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m from Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium.

Other TV times and networks have yet to be determined.

Full schedule of the first three weeks:

September 2 (Thursday)

Bowling Green at Tennessee SECN at 8:00 ET

September 4

La. Monroe at Kentucky on SECN at 12:00 ET

Rice at Arkansas on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 2:00 ET

Alabama vs. Miami on (Atlanta) ABC (Chick-fil-A Kickoff) at 3:30 ET

La. Tech at Miss. State on ESPNU at 4:00 ET

Central Michigan at Missouri on SECN at 4:00 ET

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 7:00 ET

Akron at Auburn on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 7:00 ET

Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte) on ABC (Duke's Mayo Classic) at 7:30 ET

Florida Atlantic at Florida on SECN at 7:30 ET

Kent State at Texas A&M on ESPNU at 8:00 ET

East Tennessee at Vanderbilt on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 8:00 ET

LSU at UCLA on FOX at 8:30 ET

September 6 (Monday)

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Atlanta) on ESPN (Chick-fil-A Kickoff) at 8:00 ET

September 11

Alabama State at Auburn on SECN at 12:00 ET

Pittsburgh at Tennessee on ESPN at 12:00 ET

Florida at South Florida on ABC at 12:00 ET

South Carolina at East Carolina on ESPN2 at 12:00 ET

UAB at Georgia on ESPN2 at 3:30 ET

Texas A&M vs Colorado (Denver) on FOX at 3:30 ET

Mercer at Alabama on SECN at 4:00 ET

Texas at Arkansas on ESPN at 7:00 ET

NC State at Miss. State on ESPN2 or ESPNU at 7:00 ET

Missouri at Kentucky on SECN at 7:30 ET

Austin Peay at Ole Miss on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 7:30 ET

McNeese State at LSU on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 8:00 ET

Vanderbilt at Colorado State on CBSSN at 10:00 pm ET

September 18

New Mexico at Texas A&M on SECN at 12:00 ET

Chattanooga at Kentucky on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 12:00 ET

Southeast Missouri at Missouri on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 12:00 ET

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 12:00 ET

Alabama at Florida on CBS at 3:30 ET

Georgia Southern at Arkansas on SECN at 4:00 ET

Miss. State at Memphis on ESPN2 at 4:00 ET

South Carolina at Georgia on ESPN at 7:00 ET

Central Michigan at LSU on SECN at 7:30 ET

Auburn at Penn State on ABC at 7:30 ET

Tulane at Ole Miss on ESPN2 at 8:00 ET

Stanford at Vanderbilt on ESPNU at 8:00 ET

October 9

CBS Doubleheader on CBS at 3:30 ET

CBS Doubleheader on CBS at 8:00 ET

October 16

CBS Doubleheader on CBS at 12:00 ET

CBS Doubleheader on CBS at 3:30 ET

October 30

Georgia vs Florida (Jacksonville) on CBS at 3:30 ET

November 25 (Thursday)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State on ESPN at 7:30 ET

November 26 (Friday)

Missouri at Arkansas on CBS at 3:30 ET

December 4

SEC Football Championship Game on CBS at 4:00 ET