City plan commission approves 10-story downtown project

Residents and activists are resisting the City's efforts to evict an encampment at Reindahl Park. Header photo: A white flag with the words "Land Back" flipped off City officials that arrived the morning of May 10 to enforce an eviction order at the Reindahl Park homeless encampment. Following community protests, Madison's Parks Superintendent recently indicated that there is no plan to forcibly remove those remaining at Reindahl, although some residents have already left the encampment. Photos by Oona Mackesey-Green.