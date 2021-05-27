newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

City plan commission approves 10-story downtown project

By Site Staff
ibmadison.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Plan Commission has unanimously approved a $60 million, 10-story housing project at the corner of West Wilson and South Henry streets, according to a. Wisconsin State Journal report. The project, located just 500 feet from Monona Terrace and across the street from the Dane County Courthouse, will change a low-profile area of the Lake Monona skyline. Developers Apex Real Estate and Walter Wayne Development will demolish rental properties at 145, 147, 149, and 151 W. Wilson St. and 309, 313, 315, and 321 S. Henry St. for 206 apartments, 809 square feet of first-floor commercial space, and parking for 229 vehicles.

www.ibmadison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monona, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Monona, WI
Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Madison, WI
Government
County
Dane County, WI
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#City Plan#Street Parking#Madison Project#Parking Space#Square Feet#Wisconsin State Journal#10 Story Housing Project#Monona Terrace#Rental Properties#Lake Monona#Developers#South Henry Streets#West Wilson#Wayne#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Cars
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
forwardlookout

Madison City Week Ahead 5/17/2021

Another showdown over homeless issues, will the people at Reindahl be forced to move? And more . . . 719 Jenifer St – Demolition by Neglect in the Third Lake Ridge Hist. Dist.; 6th Ald. Dist. 2128 Kendall Ave – Construction of an addition in the University Heights Hist. Dist.;...
Madison, WItonemadison.com

Fighting for "one piece of parkland" for homeless people

Residents and activists are resisting the City's efforts to evict an encampment at Reindahl Park. Header photo: A white flag with the words "Land Back" flipped off City officials that arrived the morning of May 10 to enforce an eviction order at the Reindahl Park homeless encampment. Following community protests, Madison's Parks Superintendent recently indicated that there is no plan to forcibly remove those remaining at Reindahl, although some residents have already left the encampment. Photos by Oona Mackesey-Green.
Madison, WIcommunityjournal.net

WHEDA seeks projects for National Housing Trust Funds

MADISON – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is seeking applications for a total of $1.3 million in National Housing Trust Fund financing targeting housing projects for people with extremely low incomes. Eligible projects include those that received 2020 or 2021 federal 9% or federal and state 4% housing...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Parisi helps open conservancy in Town of Medina

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Dane County Parks staff and community members on Friday to cut the ribbon on the Joyce M. Baer & George J. Socha Nature Conservancy, located in the Town of Medina. The land was donated to the county in 2007 with a life estate and...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Wipperfurth re-elected at Dane County Cities and Villages Association

Windsor Village Board President Bob Wipperfuth was re-elected president of the Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA), leading an executive committee returning for a third year in a row. At the DCCVA's annual membership meeting on May 12, Wipperfurth was re-elected president, with Village of McFarland President Carolyn Clow...
Madison, WIWEAU-TV 13

Finance committee to consider expanding homeless grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s finance committee is poised this week to consider dramatically expanding grants to help the homeless. The Republican-controlled committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider a proposal in the 2021-23 state budget to pump $12.4 million into the Department of Administration’s Shelter for Homeless and Housing Grants program over the biennium.
Dane County, WIPosted by
forwardlookout

Dane County Week Ahead 5/17/21

County board has the $13M for people without housing to go from hotels to housing – but will there be landlords to rent to them?. 5:30 PM City-County Homeless Issues Committee Virtual meeting: See top of agenda for instructions on how to join the webinar or call in by phone.
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

Green Tier Program Celebrates Anniversaries

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) celebrates the anniversaries of its Green Tier participants and their commitment to protecting the environment. Companies that participate in the department’s Green Tier program help the DNR work toward its mission of protecting and managing the state’s natural resources while...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Budget committee to consider cameras for Capitol officers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-writing committee is set to consider this week whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers. Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for spending $100,000 to buy 35 to 50 cameras at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera. Costs for storing the footage would depend on the number of cameras.
Monona, WIhngnews.com

Monona Public Library debuts 'UNITY' art exhibit in Winnequah Park

Monona Public Library announced plans last week to install a temporary interactive art exhibit at the corner of Nichols Road and Healy Lane in Monona. The art display officially went up on May 15. Titled ‘UNITY,’ the exhibit consists of 32 poles in a circular arrangement. Every pole is labeled...
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Dane County, WInews-shield.com

Report: UW-Madison students did not spread coronavirus to Madison, Dane County

(The Center Square) – The coronavirus outbreak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison didn’t go beyond the university’s dorm room walls. A new Centers for Disease Control-backed study says there’s no evidence that coronavirus-positive students infected the rest of Madison or Dane County. “Almost 14.0% of students living in residence halls...