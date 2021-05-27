City plan commission approves 10-story downtown project
The Madison Plan Commission has unanimously approved a $60 million, 10-story housing project at the corner of West Wilson and South Henry streets, according to a. Wisconsin State Journal report. The project, located just 500 feet from Monona Terrace and across the street from the Dane County Courthouse, will change a low-profile area of the Lake Monona skyline. Developers Apex Real Estate and Walter Wayne Development will demolish rental properties at 145, 147, 149, and 151 W. Wilson St. and 309, 313, 315, and 321 S. Henry St. for 206 apartments, 809 square feet of first-floor commercial space, and parking for 229 vehicles.www.ibmadison.com