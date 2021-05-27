Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Drops By 74.2%

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.74.