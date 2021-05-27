Cancel
Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Drops By 74.2%

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the April 29th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,944,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

www.modernreaders.com
