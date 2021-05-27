Cancel
Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Drops By 75.0%

By Christopher Mengel
 8 days ago

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

