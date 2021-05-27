Latino Chamber announces awards presentation

The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce (LCC) will hold the 2021 Annual Business Awards Gala virtually on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 6 p.m. In 2019, the LCC Gala had more than 620 attendees at Monona Terrace. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LCC’s board of directors decided to postpone the in-person event until 2022. This year’s virtual gala will highlight businesses, organizations, and business professionals who made it through the challenges of COVID-19 and invested in and supported the local Latino economy. Award honorees for 2021 are: