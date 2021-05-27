Is It the End of Kylie Cosmetics?

Whenever a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posts a photo online, eager fans immediately like and comment by the thousands, if not millions. The family's social media empire rakes in dough, allowing them to purchase some serious cars. While Kendall Jenner may stand out as the family member with the most wide-ranging collection, Kylie regularly puts up pics with various brightly colored vehicles in the background, most recently a nighttime pick showing off her long hair, form-fitting outfit, and a bright orange Lamborghini Urus. Despite looking like it's probably an aftermarket wrap, however, the Urus was actually delivered by Lamborghini as part of the Pearl Capsule Customization Option developed for buyers who want their cars to stand out, as all the Kardashian-Jenners constantly do.