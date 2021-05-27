Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is It the End of Kylie Cosmetics?

beautypackaging.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Kylie Cosmetics deleted all its Instagram photos except for one, and since then the website says "Something is Coming." (The photo on the right above is via @kyliejenner on Instagram.) When we reached out for a comment, Coty explained that Kylie Cosmetics is being rebranded, and exciting new changes...

www.beautypackaging.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Video#Kyliejenner#Seed Beauty Sues Coty#Beauty Fans#Beauty Consumers#Brand#Packaging#Store#Speculations#Loyal Followers#Internet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spent a Cute Memorial Day Weekend Together

It looks like Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are kinda-sorta-maybe back together (though neither of them have fully confirmed that) and spent Memorial Day weekend in Houston with their daughter Stormi and Travis's family. "Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together," a source tells...
CelebritiesAllure

Welp, Stormi's Doll Is Definitely Wearing Enough Sunscreen

It's widely agreed upon among board-certified dermatologists that the average person should apply 2 milligrams of sunscreen per square centimeter of skin for the body — about one shot glass's worth, if you will — and half a teaspoon to the face and neck combined. Needless to say, if you're only about a foot tall and not actually a living thing, you probably don't need that much. Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, isn't taking any chances with her Little Mermaid doll's skin health, though.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s Daughter, North West, Makes It On The List of Richest Kids in America

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North West, is only 7-years-old and is already a kid multi-millionaire. The young model and social media personality has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to the U.S. Sun. Although sources say that North’s wealth is due to a trust fund, her parents are already preparing her for fame and fortune. At only four years old, she made her first interview appearance alongside her mom.
Celebritieshotcars.com

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Limited-Edition Lamborghini Urus

Whenever a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posts a photo online, eager fans immediately like and comment by the thousands, if not millions. The family's social media empire rakes in dough, allowing them to purchase some serious cars. While Kendall Jenner may stand out as the family member with the most wide-ranging collection, Kylie regularly puts up pics with various brightly colored vehicles in the background, most recently a nighttime pick showing off her long hair, form-fitting outfit, and a bright orange Lamborghini Urus. Despite looking like it's probably an aftermarket wrap, however, the Urus was actually delivered by Lamborghini as part of the Pearl Capsule Customization Option developed for buyers who want their cars to stand out, as all the Kardashian-Jenners constantly do.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Harry Styles Cosmetics and Fragrances Could be Coming Soon

Another day, another celebrity plans to launch a cosmetics brand—except this time, the celebrity is Harry Styles, and his fans are already going wild with speculations and theories about what the musician, actor, and Gucci spokesmodel’s brand will look like. Details are scarce right now, but Styles has reportedly filed...
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Khloe Kardashian’s epic impression of ‘drunk’ Kris Jenner as stars become each other

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Newsweek

Harry Styles Beauty Brand Anticipated As Perfume and Cosmetics Company Registered

After making waves by sporting a dress on the cover of Vogue late last year, it's clear that Harry Styles is comfortable walking to the beat of his own sartorial drum. And it is now anticipated that the former One Direction star, 27, is on the verge of taking his line-blurring further—as plans are afoot for the launch of a new beauty brand, which was registered in his name last week.
Celebritieswttspod.com

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are In A Relationship Again!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “spend a lot of time together” yet “don’t post about it,” a source said of Stormi’s folks. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been at the focal point of many dating compromise bits of gossip over the previous year subsequent to being spotted on various trips together, however, it turns out their relationship “hasn’t changed” and they’re not hoping to engage in anything genuine at any point in the near future.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Ocean-Conscious Cosmetic Brands

Jill Turnbull Beauty is a collection of Blue Beauty products boasting 100% plant-based ingredients and includes harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. In addition to its environmentally conscious products, the brand is proud to be cruelty-free. This all-natural brand boasts lines of hair care, makeup, and skincare. To align with...
Skin CareSFGate

Aloette Cosmetics Launches an Environmental Defense Charcoal Mask

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Aloette Cosmetics, a leading innovator in age-defying Aloe Vera based skincare and beauty, announces the launch of Pollution Control Environmental Defense Charcoal Mask. The latest addition to the Platinum Collection is a clay mask that is designed to help visibly clarify and refine the look of skin. Powered by plant-based and sea-derived ingredients, Pollution Control is free of parabens and helps control the look of shine for a more balanced-looking complexion.