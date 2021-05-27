Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.53.