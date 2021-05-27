Give Torrey Craig the Dario Saric minutes

This has been an offensive slugfest of a series so far for the Utah Jazz (1-1) against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1), quite unlike the regular season series, like coach Quin Snyder alluded to before game one. Tonight, we see the battle turn to the FedEx forum in Memphis, where Grizzlies fans get to see their team return to the playoffs after three years with a new core of players. This is a young Grizzlies team with no quit - despite only Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson being the only two veterans with real playoff experience, the Grizzlies have displayed no fear, from team leaders Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr to talented role players like Grayson Allen and De’Anthony Melton to rookies like Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman all coming up big in crucial moments.