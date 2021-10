BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Garden Club and town Mayor Brenda Lyerly honored Bonita Smith for her more than 25 years of dedication to the garden club and greater community. The club met at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Sept. 27 for its annual luncheon. President of the Banner Elk Garden Club, Jeni Davis, presented Smith with an orchid and an new $750 scholarship in her honor. The scholarship will be added to the two other scholarships the garden club offers to Avery High School students looking to study horticulture and related topics. Davis said the club could not think of a better way to show their appreciation to Smith than continue her tradition through a scholarship.

