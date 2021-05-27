Rush members to present humanitarian honor to The Tragically Hip at Canada’s Juno Awards next month

That Blends Music, Spoken Word, and Multimedia to Explore Black Joy. Introducing the Music, Exploring Themes, and Giving a Look. May 3, 2021; NEW YORK, NY)— Carnegie Hall today announced that boundary pushing hip-hop duo Soul Science Lab will present exclusive ‘making of’ excerpts from their forthcoming visual album—Make a Joyful Noize—in a special online streaming event on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. on Carnegie Hall’s website, Facebook, and YouTube channels. Make a Joyful Noize will also be available to watch on-demand following the premiere on carnegiehall.org. Commissioned by Carnegie Hall as part of its 125 Commissions Project, Make a Joyful Noize explores the redemptive power of self-love, and the transformative potential of affirming and unifying experiences that uplift the human spirit in the face of oppression. The album blends sound and multimedia using music, affirmations, interviews, images, spoken word, and dance to celebrate unapologetic Black joy as a healing force for transformation.