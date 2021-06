An “armed and dangerous” South Carolina man linked to at least four murders in two states was arrested Monday after a weeklong manhunt, authorities said. Tyler Terry, 26, was taken into custody at around 10 a.m. in South Carolina’s Chester County after fleeing from authorities during a May 17 traffic stop and prompting a massive search that came to involve 300 officers. Authorities say Terry and his already-imprisoned accomplice, Adrienne Simpson, 34, have been linked to several crimes, including two murders and shootings in South Carolina, and two murders and an attempted murder in Missouri.