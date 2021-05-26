Volunteers Needed! Hatfield & McCoy Historic Site Cleanup 2021
Each weekend in May, Hatfields and McCoys have once again came together to restore some of the historic feud sites and resting places of these legendary families. However, this month’s efforts to restore and maintain these sites have been met with many challenges, as there have been less volunteers than ever before. Due to the pandemic, there has been less county workers available to maintain these sites, leaving this project in the hands of the Hatfields and McCoys, as well as Pike County Tourism CVB.tourpikecounty.com