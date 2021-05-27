Cancel
Yolo County, CA

Yolo County Public Information Officer Jenny Tan honored

By Staff And Wire Reports
Daily Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 18, Yolo County Public Information Officer Jenny Tan was selected to be on the National Association of Asian Pacifics in Politics and Public Affairs (NAAPPPA) Top 40 Under 40 List. This award is presented to the top 40 Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) political operatives and...

www.dailydemocrat.com
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Letter: Tribe Expresses Strong Concerns About Cannabis Land Use Ordinance

On behalf of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, I write to voice our continued strong concerns about the manner by which the County of Yolo is proceeding with regard to its Cannabis Land Use Ordinance (“CLUO”). Our concerns are far-reaching and fundamental. We continue to believe the Environmental Impact Report the County commissioned is deficient under the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”), for all of the reasons stated in our prior correspondence and which we hereby incorporate by reference. For reasons we cannot fathom, the County continues on a myopic course, refusing to supplement or expand an analysis to one that measures the actual environmental impacts of an industry the County unleashed four years ago as an admitted experiment, and without any CEQA analysis whatsoever. On a matter of such great import, involving a land use policy affecting so many people’s lives, we fail to understand why the County is unwilling to take the time needed to get it right, or meaningfully consider reasonable alternatives to protect people and their property. Instead, the County seems dedicated to moving forward against this deficient record, and recommending final action on an ordinance that will establish legal rights for a problematic industry.
Yolo County, CAtheaggie.org

Healthy Davis Together focuses on vaccinating underserved communities

Sixty percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yolo County have received at least one dose. In the fight against COVID-19, Healthy Davis Together has been increasing its distribution of vaccines to members of the community, especially those who may be from underserved communities. Medical Director of Healthy...
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County DA and Umpqua Bank sponsor Free Shred Day

On Wednesday, May 19, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and Umpqua Bank will be co-hosting another free shred event for Yolo County residents and Umpqua Bank customers. This is an effort by Umpqua Bank to give back to the community and to support the efforts the District Attorney is making to protect individuals and businesses from identity theft.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Letter: Residents Want A Cannabis Exclusion Zone For Greater Capay Valley

(Editor’s note: the following letter was sent to the County Board of Supervisors and submitted to the Vanguard for Publication). We are residents of the rural communities along Highway 16 west of the 505 in Yolo County, with most of us living and some of us farming in and around Madison, Esparto, Capay, Brooks, Guinda and/or Rumsey. This area is a special one, renowned for the quality of its produce and sustainable farming, and variously called the “Capay Valley” or “greater Capay Valley.” We submit this letter to express our strong and united opposition to the cannabis industry in our communities.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Capay Valley Is Being Overrun by a Disproportionate Share of Yolo County Cannabis Farms

The Overwhelming Majority of the Owners of these Cannabis Farms are NOT Capay Valley Residents. According to records provided by residents of Capay Valley opposed to the proliferation of cannabis farms in that rural and semi-rural area, there are 54 licensed pot farms in Yolo County with identified APN parcel numbers. Of these 54 farms, 27 (50%) are located in or near the unincorporated towns of Guinda, Rumsey, Capay, and Esparto in the geographically short and narrow Capay Valley. The remaining 27 farms are located in other widely dispersed unincorporated areas of Yolo County. Based on land area alone, this is obviously a hugely disproportionate concentration of cannabis farms in this generally less wealthy area of the County.
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Opposition raised against Yolo County’s Cannabis Land Use Ordinance

The public hearing for Yolo County’s Cannabis Land Use Ordinance to be adopted is set for Tuesday, but residents are still concerned. The hearing was originally set for the May 4 meeting but was moved to give staff time to resolve some issues, according to Chairman of the Board Jim Provenza. Despite the postponement, Provenza did give time for public comment on the matter during the original hearing.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Sensible Policy Making on Cannabis – Not NIMBYism, Discrimination and Unfair Practices

As longtime cannabis activists, residents, and active members in cannabis politics, we’ve known and felt the effects of Nimbyism (“Not in my Backyard”) for our whole careers. Nimbyism usually involves projects like homeless shelters, housing developments, landfills, or roads due to the possible effects of changing the character of an area in some way. Predictably, commercial cannabis businesses are the newest additions to the ever-developing list of NIMBY targets. The legal commercial cannabis industry seems to be an easy choice due to the many decades of prohibition even as a majority of public support has shifted in more recent times to be in favor of the emerging sector. This is also true in Yolo County, where a majority of residents have indicated their support for legal cannabis access and business activities, while a small group of residents and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation have remained anti-cannabis. They are using undeserved biases and creating fictitious statements to try and stop a positive local development.
Yolo County, CAtheaggie.org

Modified CDC mask guidelines not yet implemented in Yolo County

Yolo County continues to follow state public health guidelines regarding face coverings, which have not yet changed to match recently updated CDC recommendations. Despite recent changes in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals regarding face coverings and physical distancing, according to a May 14 press release from Yolo County, the county will continue to follow the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) mask guidance which has not changed.
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Residents 12-plus vaccinated at Woodland High School

With the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12-plus, youth in Yolo County were given the opportunity to be vaccinated Friday at both Woodland and Pioneer High School. The California Department of Health approved the Pfizer vaccine for use on those 12-plus starting Thursday, just one day after...
Davis, CAcityofdavis.org

5.14.21 State Still Requires Face Coverings in Yolo - COUNTY PRESS RELEASE

State Still Requires Face Coverings in Yolo County. (Woodland, CA) – Until notified by Yolo County, residents are still required to wear face coverings in certain settings based on the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) guidance for use of face coverings. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County still requiring face masks for all residents

Until notified by Yolo County, residents are still required to wear face coverings in certain settings based on the California Department of Public Health’s guidance for use of face coverings. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced changes to its recommendations for fully vaccinated people, indicating that...
Yolo County, CADavis Enterprise

Mask mandate remains in effect in Yolo County

Vaccinated or not, Yolo County residents are still required to wear face coverings in certain settings, including indoors and when attending crowded outdoor events. The county follows the state’s lead on face coverings and the California Department of Public Health has not amended its mask mandate in the wake of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Dozens of Yolo County advisory board vacancies open

The Yolo County Board of Supervisors encourages citizen to be more involved with the county and exchange informed ideas of what would promote the best polices and decisions for Yolo County. The Board of Supervisors is actively seeking candidates to fill vacancies on the following county advisory bodies:. Board of...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodland School District OKs in-person graduation ceremonies

Graduation season is finally upon us. In under a month, Woodland Joint Unified School District campuses will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies, restoring some sense of normalcy. While last year’s creative drive-through celebrations at Pioneer and Woodland High School were a total success, current guidelines along with positively trending case...
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Demand for transparent criminal justice data rises after Yolo County pilot

An expansive public data platform was launched in Yolo County last month. Now, the program is expanding to 15 additional District Attorney’s Offices throughout the United States. Yolo Commons is a partnership between the Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig, the Yolo County Multi-Cultural Council and Measures for Justice —...