Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) released the following statement in response to Governor Walz’s announcement of reopening plan today:. “Today’s announcement of another dial turn is simply not enough. For weeks and months, I and my fellow Senate Republicans have been urging Walz to give up his emergency powers and include the Legislature in decision-making. We are Constitutionally required to pass a state budget and Walz has inserted himself into the equation to the point where it is bordering on impossible to compromise with the House when Walz preempts the other branches of government.