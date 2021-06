An Onamia woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, May 16, in Kathio Township in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 63-year-old Jeanette Lyn Bates was driving her 2013 Chrysler 200 southbound on Highway 169 at 7:53 a.m. Sunday, while 50-year-old Daniel John Brtek was driving northbound in his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. A third-party vehicle passed Brtek, causing Bates to swerve to avoid a head-on crash. Bates lost control, hit the guardrail and spun into the Silverado, causing the Silverado to also hit a guardrail.